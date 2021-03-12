Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE BOS opened at C$24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.96. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$4.59 and a one year high of C$26.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$656.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.