CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COR. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

NYSE:COR opened at $114.94 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $39,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,803.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after buying an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

