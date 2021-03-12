Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 51,682 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,732,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,682 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 8.72% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $109,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 5,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

