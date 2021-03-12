Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 707,858 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,527,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,858 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $55,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 559,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134,443. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

