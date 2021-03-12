Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,443 shares during the period. IAA accounts for 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $185,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,996,000 after buying an additional 129,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after buying an additional 668,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IAA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,807,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after buying an additional 93,541 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $57.20. 13,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

