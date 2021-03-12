Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 363,906 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,906 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.91% of Rush Enterprises worth $43,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after buying an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,788,000 after purchasing an additional 461,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 416,555 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $16,364,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.