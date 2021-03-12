Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 1,523,264 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.12% of Hanesbrands worth $158,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.41. 190,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,263. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

