Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.