Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

