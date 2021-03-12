Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

