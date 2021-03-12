Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,185 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,255 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSTM opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

