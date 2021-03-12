Constellation (DAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.75 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $60.75 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

