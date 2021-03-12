Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 283.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,319.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.61. The stock had a trading volume of 842,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.29. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

