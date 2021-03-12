Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

BBCP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 12,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

