Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $137.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.20 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $619.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. 283,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

