Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,221.33 ($29.02).

CCC stock opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. Computacenter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89).

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

About Computacenter plc (CCC.L)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

