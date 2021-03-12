Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,781 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,267% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SBS opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

