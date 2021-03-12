Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 353.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

