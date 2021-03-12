Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.84

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.84 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 6993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $1,971,256 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

