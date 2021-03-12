Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.