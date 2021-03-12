Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

CVGI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,393. The stock has a market cap of $343.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

