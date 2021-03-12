Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 2.36% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CVGI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 17,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,584. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $323.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

