Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by Truist from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Compass Point cut Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.62.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $287,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Comerica by 76.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

