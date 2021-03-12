Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 443,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,049,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

