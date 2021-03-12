Columbia Asset Management Sells 900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of WFC opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

