Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

