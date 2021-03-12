Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,686,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,215,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 24,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 697,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,397,990. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

