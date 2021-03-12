Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLA stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. Colonnade Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

