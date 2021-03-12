Colliers Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Colliers Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTS Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,219. MTS Systems has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $23,558,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

