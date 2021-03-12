Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Up 0%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$130.87 and last traded at C$130.05. 35,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 55,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$130.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.90.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

