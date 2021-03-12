Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.87 Million

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report $80.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $339.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,414. The company has a market cap of $841.44 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,525. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.