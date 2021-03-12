Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report $80.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $339.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,414. The company has a market cap of $841.44 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,525. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

