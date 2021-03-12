Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $556,065.78 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50.

On Monday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,465. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colfax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Colfax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

