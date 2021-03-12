CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0001

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $29,958.27 and $101.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 97.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006448 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000057 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

