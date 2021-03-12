Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Codexis worth $102,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Codexis by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Codexis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

