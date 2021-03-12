CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.94. CNS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 805 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CNSP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

