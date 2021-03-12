CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,349,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,321 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.57% of CNO Financial Group worth $141,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 18,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

