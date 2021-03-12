CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.