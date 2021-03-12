CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.86

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $25.52. CNB Financial shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 83,593 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $443.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

