CN Energy Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNEY) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 17th

CN Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:CNEY) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. CN Energy Group had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During CN Energy Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNEY opened at $5.60 on Friday. CN Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

