Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 6,843,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,130,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The firm has a market cap of $613.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. S&T Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

