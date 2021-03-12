Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-927 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.23 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.