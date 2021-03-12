Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CLDR traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.88. 20,758,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Barclays cut their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

