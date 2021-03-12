Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR opened at $12.88 on Friday. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,803 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,784. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

