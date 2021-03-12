Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,070. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

