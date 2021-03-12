Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 169,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

