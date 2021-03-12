Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 194,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,275. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

