Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.38 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.27. 231,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.