Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,474 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.04.

ALB stock traded up $9.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

