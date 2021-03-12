ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Financial Comparison

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ClearPoint Neuro and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.79%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.50%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06% Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72%

Volatility & Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 33.50 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -45.98 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 40.48 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.16

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

