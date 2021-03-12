Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 40,783 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after buying an additional 156,879 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.