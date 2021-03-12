Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

